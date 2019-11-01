Area roundup: Idaho romps past Lewis-Clark State

From staff reports

Gina Marxen and Beyonce Bea scored 11 points apiece, and Idaho romped to an 81-40 victory over Lewis-Clark State in an exhibition women’s basketball game Friday at Memorial Gym in Moscow.

Janie King and Lizzy Klinker each contributed nine points for Idaho, which reeled off 17 of the game’s first 19 points to pull away early.

The Vandals open their season officially on Tuesday at Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game tips off at 5 p.m.

Volleyball

(25) UCLA 3, (22) Washington State 0: Mac May had 20 kills, and the Bruins (13-7, 8-3) completed a regular-season sweep of the Cougars (18-5, 7-4) with a 27-25, 25-17, 25-22 victory in a Pac-12 match at Bohler Gym in Pullman.

WSU had won six of seven matches following a three-set loss to the Bruins on Oct. 4, but the Cougars were overpowered at the net in the teams’ rematch. Lexi Hadrych added 12 kills, and UCLA compiled 53 kills as a team compared to WSU’s 39.

Pia Timmer led the Cougars with 11 kills, Jocelyn Urias had seven kills and six blocks, and Hannah Pukis distributed 29 assists.

WSU led 24-22 in the opening set, but May posted two kills to even the score. May had another kill to give the Bruins a 26-25 edge, and Magda Jehlarova’s hitting error for WSU allowed UCLA to steal the game.

The Bruins scored five of the first six points and never trailed in the second game. UCLA broke a 5-all tie in the third game with four straight points and held on.

The Cougars host USC on Sunday at noon.