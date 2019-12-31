Gonzaga’s Ryan Woolridge named WCC player of the week
Tue., Dec. 31, 2019
Gonzaga point guard Ryan Woolridge has been named the West Coast Conference player of the week.
Woolridge scored a season-high 21 points as No. 1 Gonzaga defeated Detroit Mercy 93-72 on Monday.
It was Woolridge’s first 20-point game as a Zag. The graduate transfer from North Texas scored a career-best 25 points against Marshall as a sophomore.
Woolridge was 7 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. He also had eight assists, six rebounds and two steals.
Woolridge leads the WCC in 3-point percentage (54.5) and ranks fourth in assists (4.7).
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com