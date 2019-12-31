Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga’s Ryan Woolridge named WCC player of the week

Teammates congratulate point guard Ryan Woolridge after he was named player of the game following Gonzaga’s 93-72 win over Detroit Mercy. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)
Teammates congratulate point guard Ryan Woolridge after he was named player of the game following Gonzaga’s 93-72 win over Detroit Mercy. (Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga point guard Ryan Woolridge has been named the West Coast Conference player of the week.

Woolridge scored a season-high 21 points as No. 1 Gonzaga defeated Detroit Mercy 93-72 on Monday.

It was Woolridge’s first 20-point game as a Zag. The graduate transfer from North Texas scored a career-best 25 points against Marshall as a sophomore.

Woolridge was 7 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. He also had eight assists, six rebounds and two steals.

Woolridge leads the WCC in 3-point percentage (54.5) and ranks fourth in assists (4.7).

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball