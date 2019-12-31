Gonzaga’s Ryan Woolridge named WCC player of the week

Gonzaga point guard Ryan Woolridge has been named the West Coast Conference player of the week.

Woolridge scored a season-high 21 points as No. 1 Gonzaga defeated Detroit Mercy 93-72 on Monday.

It was Woolridge’s first 20-point game as a Zag. The graduate transfer from North Texas scored a career-best 25 points against Marshall as a sophomore.

Woolridge was 7 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. He also had eight assists, six rebounds and two steals.

Woolridge leads the WCC in 3-point percentage (54.5) and ranks fourth in assists (4.7).