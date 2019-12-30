Washington State extends volleyball coach Jen Greeny through June 2025

News services

PULLMAN – Washington State volleyball coach Jen Greeny has agreed to a contract extension, director of athletics Pat Chun announced Monday. The agreement will run through June 2025.

“Coach Greeny has built one of the best volleyball programs in the nation,” Chun said in a school release. “Her teams continue to excel academically and athletically while competing in the top volleyball conference in the country. We are fortunate to have her leading our program.”

Greeny led Washington State to its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance last season, where the Cougars lost in the first round to No. 20 San Diego in Hawaii.

Washington State saw another year filled with player accolades, most notably from freshman Magda Jehlářová, who was named the 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Freshman of the Year. The lone freshman to earn All-Pac-12 First Team honors, Jehlářová led the conference during the regular season in total blocks and in blocks per set.

Greeny is 155-140 in nine seasons at WSU and 267-164 in 13 seasons as a head coach. She was also named the 2016 Pac-12 coach of the year and led the Cougars to 23 wins this season, marking the highest back-to-back program season win totals since 1996-97.