Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga leads Detroit Mercy in second half
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 30, 2019
Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-1) host the Detroit Mercy Titans (2-11) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 6. You can watch the game on KHQ in Spokane or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.
Second half
11:05 – Gonzaga 69, UDM 47: Both teams cool down a bit from the field as the Titans chip away at the lead.
Detroit Mercy has made just 1 of its last 5 shots but hasn’t lost any ground on the Zags, who have made just 1 of their last 6.
Ryan Woolridge still leads Gonzaga with 21 points. Filip Petrusev has 20. Substitute Anton Watson has six points in the half.
15:28 – Gonzaga 65, UDM 40: Ryan Woolridge is up to 21 points to lead the Zags, who now lead by 25.
Woolridge is 7-of-7 shooting and has a game-high five assists.
Antoine Davis has 14 points to lead Detroit Mercy, which has made just 1 of its last 10 shots.
Forward Filip Petrusev has 16 points for Gonzaga, but he picked up his third foul just 30 seconds into the half.
Halftime
Half – Gonzaga 53, UDM 37: Ryan Woolridge has scored 17 points, Filip Petrusev has 16 and the red-hot Bulldogs take a big lead into halftime against Detroit Mercy.
Gonzaga is shooting 73.1% from the field and 63.6% on 3-pointers. Woolridge is 6-of-6 shooting and 4-of-4 from 3. Petrusev is 5 of 5 from the field and 6 of 9 on free throws.
Detroit Mercy is led by guard Antoine Davis who has 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting.
Drew Timme, a surprise starter for Gonzaga in place of forward Killian Tillie, has seven points on 3-of-3 shooting.
Petrusev has a game-high six rebounds.
First half
14:08 – Gonzaga 17, UDM 8: All five Zags starters have scored and GU is out to an early lead over Detroit Mercy.
Filip Petrusev, Ryan Woolridge and Drew Timme each have four points, Joel Ayayi has three and Corey Kispert has two for Gonzaga.
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy’s top scorer coming into the game, has two points on 1-of-3 shooting.
Gonzaga is 7-of-9 shooting and has 10 points in the paint.
11:58 – Gonzaga 22, UDM 8: Ryan Woolridge is up to seven points for Gonzaga and the Zags are on a 10-0 run in the Kennel.
Woolridge is 2 of 2 from 3-point range to lead the Bulldogs. Filip Petrusev has added six points on 3-of-3 shooting.
Gonzaga is shooting 69.2%. Detroit Mercy has connected on just 33.3% of its shots.
Forward Justin Miller leads UDM with four points.
7:21 – Gonzaga 32, UDM 19: Ryan Woolridge continues to lead Gonzaga with 12 points mid-way through the first half.
Woolridge is 4-of-4 shooting and 3 of 3 on 3-pointers. Filip Petrusev has nine points on 4-of-4 shooting as well.
Antoine Davis is up to seven points to pace Detroit Mercy.
3:37 – Gonzaga 46, UDM 32: The Titans have started to heat up, making 4 of their last 5 3-point attempts to stay with the equally hot Zags.
Gonzaga has buried 3 of its last 4 3-pointers and is shooting 72.7% from the floor.
Filip Petrusev has 16 points on 5-of-5 shooting to lead GU. Ryan Woolridge has 15.
Antoine Davis continues to lead Detroit Mercy with nine points.
Starting 5
Key matchup
Gonzaga is heavily favored against Detroit Mercy, but the game offers at least one intriguing subplot: Titans sophomore guard Antoine Davis is one of the nation’s most prolific scorers.
Davis, son of head coach Mike Davis, averages 25.2 points, third nationally. He was No. 3 nationally last year at 26.1 points, drilling an NCAA freshman record 136 3-pointers. Stephen Curry, with 122 3s at Davidson, and Trae Young, with 118 at Oklahoma, are second and third on that list, respectively.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pound Davis has scored at least 20 points in 33 of 42 career games. He torched Wright State for 48 points, one shy of the school record, last season.
Detroit Mercy relies on Davis, who has taken 33.2% of the team’s field-goal attempts and 34.7% of the 3-pointers. He’s shooting just 36.3% from the field and 29.3% on 3s, but he’s had two games with 10 made 3-pointers and 23 with at least four treys. He averages a team-high 4.4 assists per game.
Gonzaga’s Ryan Woolridge draws another challenging defensive assignment after facing Oregon’s Payton Prichard, Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, Washington’s Quade Green and Arizona’s Nico Mannion in the last month.
Woolridge won’t do it alone with his teammates certainly aware that Davis drives the Titans’ offense.
