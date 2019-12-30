Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks needs surgery for torn ACL, but Quandre Diggs could be back this week

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Seahawks strongside linebacker Mychal Kendricks tore his ACL in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers and will be sidelined for the rest of the season, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Carroll said Kendricks will need surgery and will be replaced in the lineup by Cody Barton.

Carroll also said receiver Jaron Brown will be out for a few weeks with a sprained knee. Carroll said that could compel the team to look to add a receiver with the status of Malik Turner uncertain after he missed the 49ers game with a concussion.

Brown’s injury left Seattle with just four heathy receivers for the final three quarters Sunday.

“We’re talking about it,” Carroll said of possibly adding to the team’s receiver depth. “Really depends on Malik. Malik Turner is a really well-versed player in our system who can do all kinds of stuff and we missed not having him out there. He’s recovering from concussion syndrome stuff so he’s got to make it back and I can’t tell you that he’s fully back yet.”

Kendricks has started 14 games this season, missing games against the Rams and Panthers with a hamstring injury.

Kendricks was injured with 5 minutes, 46 seconds to play in the third quarter when the 49ers completed a 49-yard pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk with Barton playing the rest of the game.

“He did all right,” Carroll said of how Barton filled in for Kendricks Sunday. “He did a solid job. I’m hesitant to say he played great because he missed a couple of opportunities there but he is a good football player for us and get him a whole week of practices and all the reps he will do a nice job for us.”

Kendricks, 29, also missed the end of the 2018 season with a knee injury suffered in December against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kendricks signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in March with a base value of up to $4.5 million if active and available for every regular-season game. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

“Hope we’ll get him back with us,” Carroll said.

In better injury news, Carroll said free safety Quandre Diggs – who missed the final two regular-season games with a high ankle sprain – might be back against the Eagles.

“Because the workout went so well yesterday the trainers are saying he has a really good chance to play this week,” Carroll said. “We think he will have a chance to practice Wednesday and we’ll know a lot more when we get him Thursday after he practices. But good positive signs from the training room.”

Lano Hill has started in place of Diggs the last two weeks.

Carroll said Monday Hill has gotten the call ahead of rookie Marquise Blair due to his experience in Seattle’s system.

“He just has experience on him really,” Carroll said, noting that just allows Seattle to do more stuff defensively.