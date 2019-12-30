On the air
Mon., Dec. 30, 2019
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Florida St. … ESPNU
11 a.m.: Temple at Central Florida … ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Georgia St. vs. Wyoming … CBS Sports
2:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Providence … FS1
4:30 p.m.: Butler at St. John’s … FS1
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Denver at Houston … NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky … ESPN
11 a.m.: Florida St. vs. Arizona St. … CBS
12:45 p.m.: Navy vs. Kansas St. … ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Texas … ESPN
Football, high school
1 p.m.: Under Armour All-America Game practice … ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Anaheim at Vegas … Root (Idaho Comcast only)
6 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton … NHL
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Mixed Martial Arts
4 p.m.: PFL championships … ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
9 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky … 700-AM
12:45 p.m.: Navy vs. Kansas St. … 700-AM
4:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Texas … 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City … 103.5-FM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.