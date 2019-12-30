On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Florida St. … ESPNU

11 a.m.: Temple at Central Florida … ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Georgia St. vs. Wyoming … CBS Sports

2:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Providence … FS1

4:30 p.m.: Butler at St. John’s … FS1

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Denver at Houston … NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky … ESPN

11 a.m.: Florida St. vs. Arizona St. … CBS

12:45 p.m.: Navy vs. Kansas St. … ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Texas … ESPN

Football, high school

1 p.m.: Under Armour All-America Game practice … ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Anaheim at Vegas … Root (Idaho Comcast only)

6 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton … NHL

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Mixed Martial Arts

4 p.m.: PFL championships … ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

9 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky … 700-AM

12:45 p.m.: Navy vs. Kansas St. … 700-AM

4:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Texas … 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City … 103.5-FM

All events are subject to change.

