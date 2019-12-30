Gonzaga Basketball
Gonzaga-Detroit Mercy: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ 93-72 victory over the Titans

UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 30, 2019

By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Offensive MVP

Ryan Woolridge’s first miss from the field came with 14:30 left in the second half. To that point, he was 7 of 7, including 4 of 4 beyond the 3-point arc, before his 3-pointer rimmed in and out. Woolridge finished with a season-high 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Defensive MVP

Woolridge made high-scoring guard Antoine Davis work for his points. Davis’ first field goal came on a tough, baseline step-back jumper over Drew Timme. Davis did some damage against Woolridge but he often found the range when defended by other Zags. Davis had a strong second half with four 3s and finished with 31 points on 11-of-23 shooting.

Key moment

The Zags were comfortably ahead most of the way, but a 27-8 burst to open the game set the tone. All five starters scored by the first media break, and Woolridge hit three 3-pointers to push the Zags lead to 19 with 11 minutes remaining.

