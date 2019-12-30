Girls basketball: Lakin Gardner’s 14 points propels Gonzaga Prep past Coeur d’Alene

From staff reports

Lakin Gardner scored 14 points and visiting Gonzaga Prep (4-2) beat Coeur d’Alene (11-2) 53-41 in a nonleague game on Monday.

Madi Symons led the Vikings with 13 points.

Mt. Spokane 56, Curtis 38: Gracey Neal scored 12 points and the Wildcats (7-3) beat the Vikings (5-4) in the Top of the Peak Tournament at Glacier Peak HS in Snohomish, Washington.

Ella Brubaker led Curtis with 17 points.

East Valley 48, North Central 27: Mataya Green scored 13 points and the Knights (8-2) beat the visiting Indians (4-6) in a nonleague game.

Dakotah Chastain led North Central with eight points.

Eastmont 59, Rogers 28: Jayden Brown scored 13 points and the Wildcats (2-6) beat the visiting Pirates (1-7).

Dyani Sijonn-Pascal led Rogers with seven points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 53, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 38: Eliza Galbreath scored 20 points and the visiting Broncos (5-4) beat the Warriors (2-5).

Mimi Isaak led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with 11 points.