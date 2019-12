College football bowl roundup: Chase Garbers’ big day leads Cal past Illinois in Redbox Bowl

Associated Press

Chase Garbers threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading California to a 35-20 win over Illinois on Monday at the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

Christopher Brown Jr. ran for 120 yards on 20 carries, and Makai Polk caught five passes for a season-high 105 yards as Cal (8-5) won its first bowl game since 2015.

Brandon Peters passed for 273 yards and one touchdown for Illinois (6-7) in his return after sitting out the regular-season finale with a concussion. Peters, who was shaken up again after diving out of bounds following a scramble late in the fourth quarter, completed 22 of 37 passes and added a team-high 68 rushing yards.

Garbers, who had been in and out of the lineup all season because of a shoulder injury, got going after being sacked on the first play from scrimmage and throwing an incomplete pass on the second. The offensive MVP of the game, Garbers completed 22 of 31 passes for 272 yards with TD passes of 4, 3, 2 and 6 yards. He also scored on quarterback sneak from the 1 early in the second quarter while helping the Bears set a season-high for scoring.

The Bears had lost three of their previous four bowl games.

Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28: Micale Cunningham threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 more, and the Cardinals (8-5) capped coach Scott Satterfield’s debut season by beating the Bulldogs 6-7) at the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Cardinals rallied from a 14-point deficit by scoring 31 straight to finish their big turnaround from 2-10 last season. Louisville also finally beat Mississippi State on the field for the first time in six tries, though the series now is tied 3-3 thanks to a pair of forfeits by the Bulldogs in the 1970s.

Mississippi State had been trying to finish the season with a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2013 and only the third time since the end of World War II. Instead, the Bulldogs go home having lost a bowl game in each of coach Joe Moorhead’s two seasons.

The Cardinals had four sacks and recovered two fumbles, one returned 31 yards for a TD by safety Khane Pass.

Western Kentucky 23, Western Michigan 20: Freshman Cory Munson kicked a career-long 52-yard field goal with no time left after a rules review to lead the Hilltoppers (9-4) past the Broncos (7-6) at the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

The Hilltoppers drove 36 yards in 27 seconds before Munson kicked his third field goal in four tries. The clock had expired and Munson was given the final play after a five-yard defensive substitution penalty against the Broncos for having 12 players on the field. Munson had tied the score at 20 on a 31-yarder with 1:36 to play.

Thiago Kapps’ 20-yard field goal with 4:58 to play gave Western Michigan a 20-17 lead.