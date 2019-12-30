Cody John, Michal Kozak lead Weber State past Idaho 69-68

Associated Press

OGDEN, Utah – Cody John scored 18 points, Michal Kozak added 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds and Weber State held off a late Idaho run to win 69-68 on Monday night.

KJ Cunningham’s layup with 1:24 to play put the Wildcats up 69-64, but Idaho’s Chance Garvin hit a jumper and Marquell Fraser added two free throws to close to the final score. The Vandals missed two shots in the final 16 seconds.

“We finally hunkered down and were able to get some stops that we needed,” Idaho interim coach Zac Claus said in a team release. “We were able to get some good contests… To our guys’ credit, to be down 14 in the second half, to be on the road playing here at Weber State, I’m smiling because I know our guys are continuing to fight.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get that last one to go through the net.”

Tim Fuller scored 14 points and Israel Barnes added 10 for Weber State (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky Conference), which was outrebounded 44-28 but scored 20 points on Idaho’s 15 turnovers. Cunningham scored seven points with six boards and five assists.

Trevon Allen scored 23 points and Fraser added 19 for Idaho (4-9, 0-2), which has lost three straight. Jack Wilson scored 12 points.

“(Jack) was resilient enough to stay in it mentally,” Claus said. “When his number was called and we were able to get him some touches deep, he finished with some really good touch around the basket.”

Weber State plays Northern Arizona on the road on Saturday. Idaho matches up against Portland State at home on Thursday.