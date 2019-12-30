Chier Maker leads Idaho State past Eastern Washington 75-69

Associated Press

POCATELLO – Chier Maker scored a career-high 24 points, and Tarik Cool added 22 as Idaho State beat Eastern Washington 75-69 on Monday night.

Maker hit 9 of 10 shots and added seven rebounds.

Jared Stutzman had eight points and 10 rebounds for Idaho State (5-6, 2-0 Big Sky Conference).

Kim Aiken Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (8-5, 1-1). Mason Peatling added 19 points, Jacob Davison had 14 and Jack Perry finished with 10.

The Eagles were just 6 of 24 from 3-point range (25%), while shooting 41.5% from the floor. Idaho State finished at 58.7% overall and was 9 of 17 from deep. The Bengals also outrebounded EWU 37-30, though the Eagles had a 12-6 advantage on the offensive glass.

EWU cut the lead to two with 47 seconds remaining after a Davison layup, but Maker responded with a 3-pointer 5 seconds later.

Idaho State faces Sacramento State on the road on Saturday. Eastern Washington matches up against Portland State at home on Saturday.