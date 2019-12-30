Boys basketball: Tyrell Brown’s late game-winner gives East Valley the win over North Central
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 30, 2019
Tyrell Brown hit a late game-winning shot and East Valley beat North Central 48-47 in a nonleague game on Monday.
Ayden Barnufsky led the Indians (1-7) with 13 points. Taylor Hofstee added 14 points for the Knights (4-6).
Post Falls 62, Ferris 50: Colby Gennett scored 21 points and the Bengals (11-3) beat the visiting Saxons (5-4).
McCoy Spink led Ferris with 12 points.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 39, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 25: Drew Kelly scored 14 points and the visiting Broncos (6-3) beat the Warriors (3-4).
Chase Gerard led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with nine points.
