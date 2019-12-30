Area running backs highlight Associated Press prep all-state football team

The Associated Press released its 2019 all-state football team on Monday, and many local players received honors.

In 4A, Mead senior Ben Voigtlaender was named first-team defensive line, and Ferris senior Tarynce Antolin was named first-team defensive back. Central Valley senior Bradley Fillis received honorable-mention offensive line.

In 3A, Mt. Spokane senior running back Kannon Katzer and Shadle Park senior linebacker Zach Krotzer were named to the first team. Sophomore kicker Ethan Moczulski and senior defensive line Ryan Miller, both of Mt. Spokane, received honorable mention.

In 1A, Colville senior Jory Dotts was named first-team offensive line and honorable-mention defensive line. Deer Park senior linebacker Bennet Lim was named to the first team. Receiving honorable mention were Colville senior running back Grant Michaliszyn and Deer Park senior running back Matthew Jorgensen.

In 2B, Liberty’s Charlie Harrington was named first-team offensive and defensive line. Joining him on first team was Davenport sophomore offensive line Willie Waters, Colfax senior linebacker Jacob Brown, Colfax senior defensive back Matt Hockett, Chewelah senior kicker Sam Triplett and Colfax senior punter Brandon Lustig. Chewelah junior linebacker Kaden Krouse received honorable mention.

Odessa senior running back Marcus King was selected the 1B player of the year for the second consecutive season. King rushed for 1,928 yards on just 100 carries – he rarely played after halftime as Odessa outscored its opponents 837-66. King rushed for a State 1B championship record 380 yards and six touchdowns in an 80-26 win over Naselle, Odessa’s second straight title. King also received first-team honors at linebacker.

Joining King on the 1B first team were Odessa senior wide receiver Brady Walter, Wilbur-Creston wide receiver Brayden Seylor, Odessa senior lineman Jaden Hunt, Odessa senior lineman Pilot Wieshaar, Almira-Coulee/Hartline sophomore lineman Reese Isaak, Selkirk senior lineman Slade Powers and Odessa junior defensive back Jett Nelson. Colton senior lineman Jaxson Moehrle received honorable mention.