Area college basketball: Gina Marxen leads Idaho women past Weber State

From staff reports

Gina Marxen scored 23 points, including six 3-pointers, and Idaho pulled away late to beat Weber State 70-50 Monday in Moscow, Idaho.

The Vandals (7-4, 2-0 Big Sky Conference) led 52-48 entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Wildcats (2-9, 0-2) 18-2 in the final period.

Lizzy Klinker added 13 points and eight rebounds and Beyonce Bea had 10 points and nine boards for UI.

Kayla Watkins, Liz Graves and Ciara James scored eight points apiece for WSU.

Idaho visits Portland State on Thursday, while Weber State hosts Northern Arizona on Saturday.

Idaho State 67, Eastern Washington 47: Delaney Moore tallied 14 points, and the Bengals (5-6, 1-1) beat the Eagles (2-9, 1-1) at Reese Court.

Tomekia Whitman added 11 points for ISU.

Alexyss Newman notched a career-high 14 points and added five rebounds for EWU. The Eagles shot 29.6% (16 of 54) from the floor.

Idaho State hosts Sacramento State on Saturday, while Eastern travels to Portland State.

Men’s basketball

North Idaho defeated Cochise 88-84 at the Pima (Arizona) Invitational.

The Cardinals (12-1) finished 2-1 at the three-day tournament after losing to host Pima and defeating Central Arizona.

NIC hosts Big Bend on Thursday.