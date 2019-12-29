On the air

SWX Home
Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Carisius at Pittsburgh … Root

3:30 p.m.: Xavier at Villanova … FS1

4 p.m.: William & Mary at Elon … CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul … FS1

6 p.m.: Tulane at Memphis … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at Gonzaga … KHQ

Basketball, college women

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina … Root

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Orlando … NBA

6 p.m.: Detroit at Utah … Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland … NBA

Football, college

9:30 a.m.: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan … ESPN

1 p.m.: Mississippi State vs. Louisville … ESPN

1 p.m.: California vs. Illinois … Fox 28

5 p.m.: Florida vs. Virginia … ESPN

Football, high school

1 p.m.: Under Armour All-American Game practice … ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Ottawa at Pittsburgh … NHL

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at Gonzaga … 103.5-FM

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho at Weber State … 92.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

