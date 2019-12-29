On the air
Sun., Dec. 29, 2019
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Carisius at Pittsburgh … Root
3:30 p.m.: Xavier at Villanova … FS1
4 p.m.: William & Mary at Elon … CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul … FS1
6 p.m.: Tulane at Memphis … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at Gonzaga … KHQ
Basketball, college women
11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina … Root
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Orlando … NBA
6 p.m.: Detroit at Utah … Root (Comcast only)
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland … NBA
Football, college
9:30 a.m.: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan … ESPN
1 p.m.: Mississippi State vs. Louisville … ESPN
1 p.m.: California vs. Illinois … Fox 28
5 p.m.: Florida vs. Virginia … ESPN
Football, high school
1 p.m.: Under Armour All-American Game practice … ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Ottawa at Pittsburgh … NHL
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at Gonzaga … 103.5-FM
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho at Weber State … 92.5-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
