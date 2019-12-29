Area Sports Menu for Monday, December 30

SWX Home
Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Detroit Mercy at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho State, Idaho at Weber State, both 6 p.m. Pima (Arizona) Invitational: North Idaho vs. Cochise, 11 a.m.

College women: Big Sky: Weber State at Idaho, 6 p.m.; Idaho State at Eastern Washington, 6:05.

High school boys: Nonleague: East Valley at North Central, 3:30 p.m.; Ferris at Post Falls, 7.

High school girls: Top of the Peak Tournament at Glacier Peak HS: Mt. Spokane vs. Curtis, 1:30 p.m.; East Valley at North Central, 1:45; Gonzaga Prep at Coeur d’Alene, 3; Eastmont at Rogers, 5:15; Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 6.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

