Area roundup: Washington holds off rival Washington State 65-56

From staff reports

Amber Melgoza scored nine of her team-high 17 points from the foul line, and Washington outlasted Washington State 65-56 in women’s basketball at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman on Saturday.

The game served as the Pac-12 Conference opener for both programs.

Melgoza was limited to 4-for-14 shooting from the field, but she made 9 of 10 free throw attempts. Rita Pleskevich and Missy Peterson scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Huskies (9-3).

The Cougars (7-6) were able to pull within 60-54 on a Borislava Hristova bucket in the paint with 42 seconds remaining but couldn’t draw closer.

Chanelle Molina paced WSU with 15 points, and Jovana Subasic had 12 points and nine rebounds.

WSU travels to Stanford on Friday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Men’s basketball

Wooster 87, Whitworth 82: Whitworth’s Ben College poured in six 3-pointers and a career-high 41 points, but the 14th-ranked Pirates couldn’t sustain a lead in the second half of a loss to the No. 24 Scots at the Wooster Kiwanis Classic in Wooster, Ohio.

Whitworth (6-3) led 62-57 after a Liam Fitzgerald 3-pointer with 13 1/2 minutes to play, but a 4-minute scoring drought allowed Wooster to reel off eight straight points to take the lead. The Pirates stayed within striking distance but did not score from the field in the final 2 minutes.

Garrett Hull and Rowan Anderson contributed with 11 points apiece for Whitworth, which hosts Pacific Lutheran on Friday at 8 p.m.

Chemeketa 105, CC Spokane 98: Zac Schmerber and Jaloni Garner combined for 56 points to lead Chemeketa past the Sasquatch in an interdivision matchup of NWAC teams in Salem, Oregon.

Garrett White led CCS (10-3) with 31 points, and Jaron Williams had 19.

North Idaho 102, Central Arizona 73: RayQuan Green tossed in 19 points, and the Cardinals (11-1) collected a win at the Pima Invitational in Pima, Arizona.

Nate Pryor scored 15 points, Alphonso Anderson added 14, and Jarod Greene had 10 for NIC.

Boys basketball

Central Valley 84, Edmonds-Woodway 49: Noah Sanders tallied 16 points, and Central Valley captured a team championship at the Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament in Vancouver, Washington.

Gavin Gilstrap added 13 points, and Carsen Raab and Quinn Johnson each had 10 for the Bears (9-1).

Girls basketball

West Linn 69, University 35: Aaronette Vonleh scored 15 points to lead Oregon-based West Linn past the Titans (4-5) in the Portland Holiday Classic in Portland.

Tyler McCliment Call scored 12 points for U-Hi.