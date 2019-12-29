2019: Top outdoor stories

The most-read outdoor stories of 2019, presented chronologically:

- Washington’s first Karelian Bear Dogs, credited with busting poachers and saving kittens, die, Jan 16.

- Wolf trapping is a tool Idaho wildlife managers want to keep, but at what price?, Feb. 20.

- Supreme Court rules National Park Service not valid on rivers in Alaska national parks, March 30.

- Washington hunter bags world-record moose in Ferry County, April 10.

- Spokane climber Jess Roskelley missing and presumed killed by avalanche in Canadian Rockies; David Lama, Hansjorg Auer also presumed dead, April 18.

- Popularity of magnet fishing grows in Spokane despite muddy legal, ethical waters, July 21.

- WDFW commission considers removing bag limits on bass, walleye in response to orca crisis, Oct. 13.

- Flying feline: Leaping cougar snags a midair turkey dinner, Nov. 1.