Washington State kicker Jack Crane entering NCAA transfer portal

Jack Crane, who’s handled kickoff duties for Washington State the last two year, announced Saturday he’s entered the transfer portal and intends to spend his redshirt senior season somewhere other than Pullman.

“For my 5th year I will be entering the transfer portal to continue following my dreams in the attempt to further my football career,” Crane tweeted, one day after WSU’s 31-21 loss to Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl. “Washington State has helped me grow as a player, but especially as a man. I am forever grateful for the time I spent here at Washington State. Thank you.”

Crane has been a walk-on since he joined the Cougars in the fall of 2017 and conceded the placekicking job to Blake Mazza in 2018 after Erik Powell graduated. Mazza recently was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award and will return in 2020 for his third season as WSU’s starting field goal kicker.

A 6-foot-2, 196-pound kicker from Sammamish, Crane appeared in six games and recorded nine kickoffs in 2017. He was the full-time kickoff man for WSU in 2018, kicking off 87 times in 13 games with 40 touchbacks and three tackles in kickoff coverage.

As a redshirt junior, Crane had 93 kickoffs for 5,463 yards, including 54 touchbacks. He has just one tackle in kikcoff coverage this season.