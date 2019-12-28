GSL girls: Kentridge edges Mt. Spokane at Top of the Peak tourney

From staff reports

Daylani Ballena, who has committed to Southern Utah, scored 21 points with four 3-pointers and Kentridge topped Mt. Spokane 62-59 in a semifinal of the Top of the Peak Tournament at Glacier Peak HS on Saturday.

The Chargers (10-0) finished third at the State 4A tournament last season. The Wildcats (6-3) were runners-up in State 3A.

Mt. Spokane faces Curtis in the third-place game on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Five-star prospect and USC signee Jordyn Jenkins added 14 points for Kentridge before leaving with injury. Jenkins is ranked as the No. 40 prospect in the country in the class of 2020 by ESPN.

Gracey Neal led Mt. Spokane with 12 points. Jayda Noble scored 11 points with 11 rebounds and Emma Main chipped in with 11.

Wilsonville 69, University 61: Sydney Burns scored 27 points with eight rebounds, Emilia Bishop added 24 points with seven boards and the Wildcats (4-3) beat the Titans (3-4) in the Portland Holiday Classic at Franklin HS.

U-Hi’s Tyler McCliment-Call led all scorers with 28 points, while Ellie Boni had 16 points and Jacksen McCliment-Call added 14.

U-Hi used a 27-13 run in the third to erase a 13-point halftime deficit, but Wilson responded with a 21-12 fourth. The Titans play West Linn Sunday at 3:30 in the third-place game.

Central Valley 60, Moses Lake 35: Anika Chalich scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and the Bears (7-2) defeated the Chiefs (7-2) in the Moses Lake Mixer.

Peyton Howard added 11 points and Chloe Williams had 10 for CV.

Camille Carpenter led Moses Lake with 11 points.

Mead 71, Eisenhower 54: Olivia Moore scored 16 points, Joelnell Momberg added 14 and the Panthers (7-2) defeated the Cadets (1-6) in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Kyla Momberg had 13 points and Haley Burns scored 10 points for Mead.

Kiana Yeski led Eisenhower with 25 points.

Shadle Park 49, Newport 39: Izzy Boring scored 21 points with three 3-pointers and the Highlanders (3-6) beat the Grizzlies (2-2) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS on Saturday.

Kyleigh Archer added 12 points for Shadle Park.

Alika Robinson led Newport with 10 points and Kaylee Knight added 10.

North Central 53, Genesis Prep 3: Sara Patrick scored 16 points, Kailey Crockett added 12 and the Indians (3-5) beat the Jaguars (0-8) in a nonleague game on Saturday.