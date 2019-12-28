GSL boys: Jayce Simmons leads Central Valley over Woodinville to reach tourney final
Sat., Dec. 28, 2019
Jayce Simmons scored 14 points with eight rebounds and Central Valley beat Woodinville 64-49 in a semifinal of the Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
CV (6-1) faces Edmonds-Woodway in the title game on Sunday at 7:40 p.m.
Noah Sanders added 13 points for CV. Cage Schenck led Woodinville (3-6) with 20 points.
Post Falls 65, Mt. Spokane 62: Colby Gennett scored 23 points, Alex Horning added 18 and the Trojans (10-3) defeated the Wildcats (7-1) in a nonleague game.
Tyson Degenhart scored 29 points and JoJo Anderson added 22 for Mt. Spokane.
University 64, Moscow 42: Jeremiah Sibley scored 18 points and the Titans (2-8) defeated the Bears (3-7) in the seventh-place game in the Avista Holiday Tournament at Clarkston HS.
Adonis Winkler-Coty had 13 points and Luke Hawley added 11 for U-Hi.
Rogers 60, Chewelah 41: Evan Nomee scored 24 points and the Pirates (2-4) defeated the Cougars (5-5) in the Kettle Falls Holiday Tournament.
Jaron Baldwin scored 12 points for Chewelah.
