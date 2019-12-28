A Grip on Sports: Washington State’s Cheez-It Bowl defeat drains Cougars’ ability to have a successful season

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Yes, the 2019 Washington State Cougar football season ended in a bowl game – though Phoenix this week didn’t really qualify as a “warm-weather bowl site.” Then again, the 2019 Washington State Cougar football season didn’t really qualify as a successful one either.

• First off, success usually means you succeed more than you fail. After last night’s demoralizing – just to let you know, I almost used Ryan Leaf’s favorite term, soul-sucking, but decided against it – 31-21 Cheez-It Bowl loss to the Air Force Academy, WSU didn’t succeed more than it failed.

And, as Mike Leach will always tell you, the only thing that matters is the scoreboard.

By that measure, the season was a failure.

Despite Washington State trotting out one of the most statistically impressive offenses in the school’s long football history. Despite quarterback Anthony Gordon throwing for more yards than all but a handful of college football quarterbacks ever. And despite a schedule that included enough “for-sure” wins, the Cougars were almost guaranteed a winning record.

A 3-0 nonconference start against overmatched opponents was followed by a sure-to-win game against UCLA. Except the Cougars found a way to lose, 67-63. Every one of the 50 second-half points the Bruins scored left a cut that never healed. It was the defense that was bleeding, but the whole team suffered from the resulting anemia.

There were chances for miracle cures. In the desert, but Arizona State scored late to inflict more damage. An even bigger chance occurred two weeks later in Eugene, but a late Oregon field goal snatched victory away again.

It took a one-point home victory – secured with two seconds left on a Max Borghi 2-yard run – against Oregon State to earn a bowl trip, but even that tourniquet was ripped off in less than a week when Washington manhandled the Cougars in the Apple Cup. Again.

When Borghi couldn’t repeat his Oregon State magic to finish off WSU’s first drive last night and that failure was followed by a 20-play, quarter-eating Air Force drive, it was obvious the Cougars were still in need of some sort of defensive transfusion.

It didn’t happen. Not during the season. Not during the bowl game.

• There are a lot of questions to be answered in the offseason. Yes, Washington State did roll over Leach’s contract early this year, but his name continues to swirl around the Tennessee job. Even if he stays, he will have to make changes to the defensive staff. Even if Leach feels the midseason changes worked, there still is a spot open on that side of the ball with Tracy Claeys’ departure.

On offense a quarterback has to emerge or the starter will have to be imported. It is the key position for Leach’s offense, sure, but he has shown over the years his teams can play .500 ball no matter who is back there.

Sure, seniors graduate every season but there are a few the Cougars will really miss. Brandon Arconado, Easop Winston, Marcus Strong, Fred Mauigoa and Robert Valencia as well as Gordon all played pivotal roles in whatever success the team had.

Strong is the only one on that list from the defensive side of the ball, which explains some of the group’s problems. It also means offseason player development will be crucial. Will it be enough?

Just another question that will have to answered.

