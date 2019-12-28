Girls basketball: Havelah Fairbanks leads Deer Park over Prosser at Eagle Classic
Sat., Dec. 28, 2019
Eagle Holiday Classic, West Valley HS
Deer Park 54, Prosser 47: Havelah Fairbanks scored 26 points and the Stags (6-3) defeated the Mustangs (4-4) on Saturday. Malia Cortes and Leila Taylor led Prosser with 10 points apiece.
Okanogan 49, Odessa 36: Lexi Lafferty scored 12 points, Isabel Buchert added 11 and the Bulldogs (7-2) beat the Tigers (5-2). McKennah Davison led Odessa with nine points.
Selkirk 24, Asotin 22: Bree Dawson scored seven points and the Rangers (6-4) topped the Panthers (1-8). Eight of 11 Asotin players scored.
St. George’s 43, Bonners Ferry 27: Lydia Bergquist scored 12 points and the Dragons (6-3) topped the Badgers (7-6). Holly Ansley led Bonners Ferry with 12 points.
Lakeland 48, Colfax 44: Addie Kiefer scored 19 points and the Hawks (3-11) beat the Bulldogs (7-2). Asher Cai led Colfax with 20 points.
Pullman 36, Sandpoint 33: Hailey Talbot scored nine points and the Greyhounds (3-6) defeated the Bulldogs (7-5). Dawson Driggs led Sandpoint with seven points.
Timberlake 52, Medical Lake 45: Brooke Jessen scored 21 points and the Tigers (9-4) beat the Cardinals (2-6). Allison Duncan, Jaycee Oliver, and Lexie Redell all scored 8 apiece for Medical Lake.
Avista Holiday Tournament, Lewis-Clark State College
Walla Walla 62, Post Falls 41: Mia Huxoll scored 21 points and the Blue Devils (6-1) beat the Trojans (8-5) in the the title game. Laney Smith and Ali Carpenter led Post Falls with 11 points apiece.
Clarkston 67, Lewiston 33: Ashlyn Wallace scored 22 points, hitting 11 of 13 from the line, with five boards and five steals and the Bantams (8-1) beat the Bengals (3-12) in the third-place game. Tai Bausch and Jenika Ortiz led Lewiston with 10 points apiece.
Wenatchee 54, Moscow 46: The Panthers (1-8) beat the Bears (0-10) in the seventh-place game at Clarkston HS.
Kettle Falls Holiday Tournament, Kettle Falls HS
Colville 62, Northport 39: Mckenna Reggear scored 19 points, Jordyn True added 12 and the Indians (5-4) beat the Mustangs (2-6) in the Kettle Falls Holiday Tournament on Saturday. Isabelle Bair led Northport with 14 points.
Chewelah 61, Oroville 24: Lexi Robertson scored 11 points, Haven Rainer added 10 and the Cougars (1-8) beat the Hornets (0-7). Maddie Martin led Oroville with eight points.
Post Falls JV 54, Kettle Falls 47: Americus Crane scored 15 points and the Trojans JV beat the Bulldogs (5-3). Kassie Gardner added 13 points for Post Falls. Mya Edwards led Kettle Falls with 17.
Reardan Lions Club Tournament, Reardan HS
Reardan 41, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 39: Kim Dewey scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and the host Indians (2-5) beat the Eagles (3-5). Colby Swannack and Drew Curtis-Brewer led St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse with 11 points apiece.
Inchelium 72, Oakesdale 48: Rylee Desautel scored 20 points, Mia Pakootas added 19 and the Hornets (8-0) beat the Nighthawks (6-3). Lizzy Perry led Oakesdale with 20 points.
Colton Holiday Tournament, Colton HS
Colton 58, Wahkiakum 48: Taylor Thomas scored 26 points and the Wildcats (7-3) beat the Mules (5-2). Maggie Meyer added 15 points for Colton. Courtney Carlson led Wahkiakum with 11.
Garfield-Palouse 45, Curlew 37: Kenzi Pederson scored 17 points and the Vikings (4-3) beat the Cougars (5-3). Paige Collier added 13 points for Garfield-Palouse. Korin Baker scored 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Curlew.
