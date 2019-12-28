Boys basketball: Blaine Vasicek leads host West Valley to win at Eagle Classic

From staff reports

Eagle Holiday Classic, West Valley HS

West Valley 54: Prosser 52: Blaine Vasicek scored 15 points, Jace Peterson added 12 and Jayce Pakootas had 10 and the Eagles (4-4) defeated the Mustangs (5-3) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School. Calvin Maljaars led Prosser with 24 points.

Riverside 52, Davenport 46: Jaxon Betker scored 24 points and the Rams (4-5) defeated the Gorillas (1-6) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School. AJ Floyd led Davenport with 22 points.

Lakeland 81, Selkirk 36: Noah Haaland scored 22 points and the Hawks (10-0) defeated the Rangers (5-4) in tournament play on Saturday. Ryan Zimmerman scored 18 points for Lakeland.

Odessa 77, Lakeside 47: Ryan Moffet scored 38 points and the Tigers (6-0) defeated the Eagles (4-6) in the Eagle Holiday Classic tournament at West Valley High School. Brandon Field led Lakeside with 15 points.

Okanogan 62, Asotin 58: Chase Wilson scored 24 points and the Bulldogs (5-4) defeated the Panthers (3-7) in tournament play on Saturday. Noah Renzelman scored 24 points for Asotin.

Newport 54, Colfax 34: Michael Owens scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and the Grizzlies (6-3) beat the Bulldogs (6-2). Nick Deerwester and Blake Barrett scored 12 points apiece and Luke Nichols added 10 for Newport. John Lustig led Colfax with 12 points.

Liberty 66, Timberlake 52: Tayshawn Colvin scored 25 points and the Lancers (8-0) defeated the Tigers (0-9). Jacob James led Timberlake with 23 points.

Avista Holiday Tournament, Lewis-Clark State College

Walla Walla 63, Lewiston 55: Dylan Ashbeck scored 28 points and the Blue Devils (7-0) beat the Bengals (6-2) in the title game. Michael Cornia had 13 points and Brandon Smith added 11 for Wa-Hi, which outscored Lewiston 24-8 in the fourth quarter. George Forsmann led Lewiston with 16 points and Joel Mullikin added 13.

Lapwai 59, Clarkston 54: Titus Yearout scored 16 points and the Wildcats (7-2) beat the Bantams (6-2) in the third-place game. AJ Ellenwood and Lydell Mitchell added 14 points apiece for Lapwai, an Idaho 1AD1 team. Trey Dreadfulwater paced Clarkston with 17 points, Alex Italia had 11 and Gus Hagestad added 10.

Kettle Falls Holiday Tournament, Kettle Falls HS

Kettle Falls 62, Springdale 26: Matthew Thompson scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (4-2) defeated the Chargers (3-5). Eli Furgison and Morgan Keller added 11 points apiece for Kettle Falls.

Colton Holiday Tournament, Colton HS

Curlew 46, Colton 40: Jayden Thomas scored 13 points and the Cougars (1-6) beat the Wildcats (1-6). Kian Ankerson led Colton with 14 points.

Reardan Lions Club Tournament, Reardan HS

Reardan 67, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 15: Tyler Sprecher and Zane Perleberg scored 18 points apiece and the Indians (5-3) defeated the Eagles (1-5) in the Reardan Holiday Tournament on Saturday.

Oakesdale 46, Inchelium 41: Kit Hockett scored 14 points and the Nighthawks (9-0) beat the Hornets (3-4). Tyler Bober added 11 points for Oakesdale. Robert McKinney led Inchelium with 14.

Nonleague

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 66, Connell 26: Austin Thompson scored 15 points and the visiting Broncos (5-3) beat the Eagles (0-6). Drew Kelly added 14 points for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Omak 47, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 42: Reilly Davis scored 20 points and the Pioneers (7-2) beat the visiting Warriors (3-4) on Saturday. Dane Isaak led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with 12 points.