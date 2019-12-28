Austin Smellie scores 21 to lift Idaho State past Idaho 62-60

Staff ,wire reports

POCATELLO – Austin Smellie had a career-high 21 points as Idaho State edged past Idaho 62-60 on Saturday night.

Tarik Cool had 18 points for Idaho State (4-6, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Chidi Udengwu added six points and 10 rebounds. Jared Stutzman had seven rebounds for the hosts.

“(Idaho State) came up with some good shots late. … They were patient enough and they hit some timely shots,” Idaho interim coach Zac Claus said in a team release. “I would take the shots we got in the final four minutes, and unfortunately they just simply didn’t go for us tonight.”

Chier Maker, the Bengals’ second-leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, was 0 for 11 from the field and held scoreless for the first time this season.

Trevon Allen had 18 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (4-8, 0-1). Scott Blakney added 12 points. Quinton Forrest had seven rebounds.

The Vandals led at the halftime in eight of the team’s 12 games.

Idaho State matches up against Eastern Washington at home on Monday. Idaho plays Weber State on the road on Monday.

“The guys battled back. I thought Scott did some really good things,” Claus said. “I thought both Babacar (Thiombane) and Quinton did a really good job on the glass. We simply need a little bit more to finish some of these games.”