Area Sports Menu for Sunday, December 29
Sat., Dec. 28, 2019
Basketball
College men: Nonconference: CC Spokane at Chemeketa, 4 p.m.; Arkansas Pine Bluff at Washington State, 5. Wooster (Ohio) Kiwanis Classic: Whitworth vs. Wooster, 3:30 p.m. Pima (Arizona) Invitational: North Idaho vs. Central Arizona, 2 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Washington at Washington State, 2 p.m. WCC: Portland at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.
High school boys: Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament: Central Valley vs. Edmonds-Woodway, 7:40 p.m.
High school girls: Portland Holiday Classic at Franklin HS: University vs. West Linn (Oregon), 3:30 p.m.
Hockey
KIJHL: Grand Forks at Spokane, 2 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
