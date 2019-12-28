Area roundup: Idaho women open Big Sky schedule with win over Idaho State

From staff reports

Beyonce Bea and Gina Marxen scored 16 points apiece, and Idaho defeated Idaho State 62-56 Saturday in a Big Sky Conference opener in Moscow, Idaho.

Allison Kirby added 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Vandals (6-4, 1-0).

Diaba Konate led the Bengals (4-6, 0-1) with 16 points.

Eastern Washington 63, Weber State 53: Jessica McDowell-White tallied 19 points, Grace Kirscher added 16 points, and the Eagles (2-8, 1-0 Big Sky) beat the visiting Wildcats (2-8, 0-1) to snap a three-game losing streak.

Liz Graves scored 13 for Weber State.

North Idaho 56, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology 35: Alex Carlton scored 17 points, and the Cardinals (6-5) beat the visiting Trojans (3-9).

Rilee Mangum added 12 points and 16 rebounds for NIC.

Sirache Ubaldo led SAIT with 12 points.

CC Spokane 71, Lethbridge 53: Faith Adams tallied 18 points, Koyama Young scored 15, and the Sasquatch (7-2) topped the Kodiaks (6-6) at Spokane Falls CC to pick up their fourth straight win.

Brooklyn Baker paced Lethbridge with 21 points.

Men’s basketball

Sean Flannery had a go-ahead four-point play with 18 seconds left, and John Carroll defeated Whitworth 95-89 at the Wooster Kiwanis Classic in Wooster, Ohio.

Jackson Sartain led the Blue Streaks (6-3) with 19 points.

Ben College scored a team-best 20 points for the Pirates (6-2), while Liam Fitzgerald had a career-high 16 points off the bench.

Pima (Arizona) 127, North Idaho 80: Jake Lieppert scored 36 points, including eight 3-pointers, and the Aztecs (8-4) routed the Cardinals (10-1) at the Aztec Winter Classic in Tucson, Arizona.

Kaylon Tippins added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Pima.

Nate Pryor scored 38 points for NIC, and Jaden Dewar totaled 13 points and eight rebounds.