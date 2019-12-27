Women’s basketball: Willow Risinger leads Community Colleges of Spokane to victory

From staff reports

Willow Risinger scored 21 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the host Community Colleges of Spokane women’s basketball team defeated the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology 58-47 Friday night in a nonconference game.

Risinger, a sophomore forward out of Shadle Park High, shot 10 of 14 from the field and had nine offensive rebounds.

Faith Adams, a freshman guard from East Valley, scored nine points for the Sasquatch (6-2) and Katelyn Ostrowski added seven points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Kendal Russell led SAIT (3-8) with 15 points.

CCS overcame a 19-17 halftime deficit by outscoring the Trojans 22-16 in the third quarter and 19-12 in the fourth.

The Sasquatch had a 54-38 rebounding edge.

North Idaho 82, Lethbridge 64: Alex Carlton led four players in double-digit scoring with 22 points as the Cardinals (5-5) cruised past the visiting Kodiaks (1-6) in nonconference play.

Carlton made five 3-pointers and had six steals.

Anna Schrade added 19 points, Rilee Mangun scored 18 and Halle Eborall (Lake City HS) had 10 for NIC. Schrade and Mangun each had seven rebounds.

The Cardinals took a 39-26 halftime lead and extended it to 61-42 by the end of the third quarter.

Brook Baker led Lethbridge with 19 points.