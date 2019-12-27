Updates: Washington State plays Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars (6-6) play the Air Force Falcons (10-2) tonight in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15. You can watch the game on ESPN.
CHEEZ-IT BOWL
At Chase Field, Phoenix
7:1500 - 00
➤Friday, Dec. 27: Washington State Cougars (6-6) vs. Air Force Falcons (10-2), 7:15 p.m. PST TV: ESPN
Game preview
Leaders
PASSING
Comp.-Att.
Yds.
TD
Int.
AFA: Donald Hammond III
52-99
1,286
13
5
WSU: Anthony Gordon
465-674
5,228
45
16
RUSHING
Car.
Yds.
TD
AFA: Kadin Remsberg
155
872
7
WSU: Max Borghi
121
790
11
RECEIVING
Rec.
Yds.
TD
AFA: Geraud Sanders
29
736
7
WSU: Brandon Arconado
67
942
6
Team stats
AFA
WSU
Points per game
34.3
39.2
Points allowed per game
19.8
31.4
Total yards
423.5
516.8
Yards passing
131.0
444.3
Yards rushing
292.5
72.5
Yards allowed
315.8
456.8
Pass yards allowed
208.1
286.8
Rush yards allowed
107.7
170.0
