Updates: Washington State plays Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars (6-6) play the Air Force Falcons (10-2) tonight in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15. You can watch the game on ESPN.

CHEEZ-IT BOWL
At Chase Field, Phoenix
7:15 00 - 00
➤Friday, Dec. 27: Washington State Cougars (6-6) vs. Air Force Falcons (10-2), 7:15 p.m. PST TV: ESPN

Game preview

Leaders

 
PASSING Comp.-Att. Yds. TD Int.
AFA: Donald Hammond III 52-99 1,286 13 5
WSU: Anthony Gordon 465-674 5,228 45 16

 
RUSHING Car. Yds. TD
AFA: Kadin Remsberg 155 872 7
WSU: Max Borghi 121 790 11

 
RECEIVING Rec. Yds. TD
AFA: Geraud Sanders 29 736 7
WSU: Brandon Arconado 67 942 6

Team stats

 
  AFA WSU
Points per game 34.3 39.2
Points allowed per game 19.8 31.4
Total yards 423.5 516.8
     Yards passing 131.0 444.3
     Yards rushing 292.5 72.5
Yards allowed 315.8 456.8
     Pass yards allowed 208.1 286.8
     Rush yards allowed 107.7 170.0

More on the Cheez-It Bowl

