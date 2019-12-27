Updates: Washington State plays Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars (6-6) play the Air Force Falcons (10-2) tonight in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15. You can watch the game on ESPN.

CHEEZ-IT BOWL

At Chase Field, Phoenix 7:15 00 - 00 ➤Friday, Dec. 27: Washington State Cougars (6-6) vs. Air Force Falcons (10-2), 7:15 p.m. PST TV: ESPN

Game preview

‘You can only be a winner or a loser.’ Narrative of Washington State’s topsy-turvy season comes down to Cheez-It Bowl against Air Force It’s about winning a football game for Washington State against Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl, but it’s also about shaping a narrative. | Read more »

John Blanchette: Both Air Force, Washington State offenses prove balance is more about perception that percentages Even with Air Force’s beloved triple-option Flexbone offense pushing 40 years old, does anybody hit Troy Calhoun with, “Coach, why can’t you pass it even a little more?” | Read more »

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl. The keys to a potential victory for Washington State against Air Force Friday at the Cheez-It Bowl. | Read more »

The pick: Why Air Force will beat Washington State Washington State has yet to beat an opponent with a winning record this season – the Cougars’ six wins coming against teams with a combined record of 22-50, and their six losses to teams that went 47-27. | Read more »

Leaders

PASSING Comp.-Att. Yds. TD Int. AFA: Donald Hammond III 52-99 1,286 13 5 WSU: Anthony Gordon 465-674 5,228 45 16

RUSHING Car. Yds. TD AFA: Kadin Remsberg 155 872 7 WSU: Max Borghi 121 790 11

RECEIVING Rec. Yds. TD AFA: Geraud Sanders 29 736 7 WSU: Brandon Arconado 67 942 6

Team stats

AFA WSU Points per game 34.3 39.2 Points allowed per game 19.8 31.4 Total yards 423.5 516.8 Yards passing 131.0 444.3 Yards rushing 292.5 72.5 Yards allowed 315.8 456.8 Pass yards allowed 208.1 286.8 Rush yards allowed 107.7 170.0

More on the Cheez-It Bowl

Ready or not, Air Force and its vaunted triple option are coming for Washington State in Cheez-It Bowl Most of his teammates have seen nothing like it, but Justus Rogers already has a pretty good beat on the unconventional offense Washington State is up against this week when it faces Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl. | Read more »

‘Delightful clash of contrasts’: What national writers are saying about Washington State’s Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Air Force It may not carry the same appeal or prestige as last year’s Alamo Bowl, or even the prior two Holiday Bowl appearances, but WSU’s Dec. 27 matchup with Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl should still be more than palatable for Cougar fans, and many national media outlets also suspect it could be one of the more riveting bowls not on the New Year’s Six slate. | Read more »

High-powered offenses with contrasting styles set to meet when Washington State takes on Air Force in Cheez-It Bowl Washington State’s 2019 football season, one that has traversed as many high points as it has low points, will conclude with a post-Christmas trip to Arizona, where the Cougars will play Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl. | Read more »

Best of the Mountain West: Looking back at Washington State’s five best games against the conference this decade Even when Washington State tries to take a break from the Mountain West, the Cougars just can’t seem to get away. | Read more »

Bowl practices serve as prelude to 2020 quarterback competition at Washington State Not since 2017, Luke Falk’s senior season, have the Cougars entered the offseason with total clarity at quarterback. The questions will outnumber the answers this offseason, too, but the nearly monthlong gap between the Apple Cup and Cheez-It Bowl will give WSU a chance to invest reps into the signal-callers who might succeed Anthony Gordon next fall. | Read more »