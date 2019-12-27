GSL girls: Jayda Noble scores 20 points; Mt. Spokane tops host Glacier Peak at tourney

From staff reports

Jayda Noble scored 20 points and Mt. Spokane held off Glacier Peak 58-55 in the Top of the Peak Tournament at Glacier Peak HS on Friday.

The Wildcats face Kentridge, a State 4A semifinalist last season, in a tournament semifinal on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

Kyara Sayers added 11 points for Mt. Spokane. Maya Erling led Glacier Peak with 15.

The Wildcats (6-2) enjoyed a 19-point halftime lead but the Grizzlies (4-2) stormed back in the second half and took the lead with about 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Noble drilled a 3-pointer with 1:45 to play to give the Wildcats an eight-point cushion. Her free throws with 6.9 seconds left made it a three-point game and Glacier Peak’s last-second 3-point attempt was no good.

Mt. Spokane was the Class 3A state runner-up last season while Glacier Peak was fourth in 4A.

University 62, Tigard 54: Ellie Boni scored 24 points with 12 rebounds, six assists and six steals and the Titans (3-3) beat Tigard (1-7) in the Portland Holiday Classic at Franklin (OR) HS on Friday.

U-Hi advanced to a semifinal against Wilsonville (OR) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Tyler McCliment-Call added 20 points for the Titans. Kennedy Brown led Tigard with 23 points and Sarah Lamet added 12 points and 10 boards.

Shadle Park 46, Riverside 38: Izzy Boring scored 16 points and the Highlanders (3-6) beat the Rams (3-5) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS.

Madison Fager hit four 3-pointers and Kyleigh Archer added 12 points for Shadle Park. Brittney Nortz paced Riverside with 16 points.

Central Valley 44, Sunnyside 33: Anika Chalich made four 3-pointers for a total of 12 points and the Bears (6-2) beat the Grizzlies (6-2) in the Moses Lake Mixer. MJ Bruno added eight points for Central Valley. Paris Wilson led Sunnyside with 13.

Southridge 59, Rogers 36: Nadine French scored 13 points and the Suns (3-5) beat the visiting Pirates (1-6) in a nonleague game. Marlee Martin added 11 points for Southridge, Sydney Vining led Rogers with 12.