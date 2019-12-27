GSL boys: Noah Sanders scores 15 points to lead Central Valley over Corvallis

From staff reports

Central Valley 77, Corvallis (Oregon) 40: Noah Sanders scored 15 points, Luke Sukut had 12 and Gavin Gilstrap added 11 and the Bears (7-1) beat the Spartans (2-4) in the Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament at Fort Vancouver HS. CV faces Woodinville on Saturday at 8:40 p.m.

Wenatchee 63, University 53: Garrett Long scored 22 points and the Panthers (1-3) defeated the Titans (2-7) in the Avista Holiday tournament at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston on Friday. Kyle Douglas and Jeremiah Sibley led University with 14 points apiece.