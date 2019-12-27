Girls basketball: Maisie Burnham leads Liberty to win at Eagle Classic; Post Falls reaches Avista final

From staff reports

Eagle Holiday Classic, West Valley HS

Liberty 56, LaSalle 54: Maisie Burnham scored 26 points and the Lancers (7-1) defeated the Lightning (4-3). Leah Ashby and Trista Hull led LaSalle with 15 points apiece.

St. George’s 55, Lakeland 50: Lydia Bergquist scored 22 points, Cambrie Rickard added 21 and the Dragons (5-3) beat the Hawks (2-11) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS on Friday. Katy Ryan led Lakeland with 22 points and Mel Loutenhizer added 13.

Newport 36, Selkirk 19: Alika Robinson scored 23 points and the Grizzlies (3-4) beat the Rangers (4-4) in the Eagle Holiday Tournament at West Valley HS on Friday. Bree Dawson led Selkirk with seven points.

Pomeroy 44, Davenport 39: Maddy Dixon scored 19 points and the Pirates (7-0) topped the Gorillas (5-1) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS on Friday. Sydney Watko added 10 points for Pomeroy. Lainy Jacobsen led Davenport with 20 points while Darby Soliday had 10.

Lakeside 39, Asotin 35: Katye Ustimenko scored 14 points and the Eagles (2-7) beat the Panthers (1-7) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School on Friday. Lauren Hartman added 10 points for Lakeside. Kayla Paine led Asotin with 16.

Okanogan 68, Pullman 40: Daniele Sparks scored 16 points and the Bulldogs (6-2) defeated the Greyhounds (2-6). Madison Harkins led Pullman with 12 points.

West Valley 68, Prosser 31: Hailey Marlow scored 19 points, Madison Carr added 10 and the Eagles (7-1) beat the Mustangs (4-3). Halle Wright led Prosser with nine points.

East Valley 48, Medical Lake 27: Destiny Hillyard scored 21 points, Brie Holecek added 15 and the Knights (7-2) defeated the Cardinals (2-5). Emma Maxwell led Medical Lake with nine points.

Avista Holiday Tournament, Lewis-Clark State College

Post Falls 57, Lewiston 41: Laney Smith scored 13 points, Ali Carpenter had 12 and the Trojans (7-4) beat the league-rival Bengals (2-9) in a tourney semifinal. Post Falls faces Walla Walla in the tournament title game on Saturday. Caitlyn Richardson led Lewiston with 13 points.

Walla Walla 64, Clarkston 54: Rian Clear scored 23 points and the Blue Devils (5-1) beat the Bantams (7-1) in an Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal on Friday. Ashlyn Wallace paced Clarkston with 22 points. Clarkston faces Lewiston in the third-place game on Saturday.

Eastmont 36, Moscow 34: The Wildcats (1-5) beat the Bears (0-8) in a consolation game. Moscow plays Wenatchee in the seventh-place game on Saturday.

Greg Larson Memorial Tournament, Freeman HS

Freeman 57, Kellogg 28: Anna Chisholm scored 14 points and the Scotties (7-2) beat the Wildcats (7-3) in the title game. Sydney McLean added 11 points for Freeman, shooting 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. Hailey Cheney led Kellogg with 12 points.

Northwest Christian 44, Genesis Prep 11: Ellie Sander scored 12 points and the Crusaders (7-2) beat the Jaguars (0-8) in the consolation game.

Kettle Falls Holiday Tournament, Kettle Falls HS

Kettle Falls 69, Northport 51: Zarah Johnson scored 22 points and the Bulldogs (5-2) beat the Mustangs (2-4). Mya Edwards added 19 points and Joslynn Meusy had 12 for Kettle Falls. Belle Stark led Northport with 14 while Isabelle Bair and Eliza Stark added 12 points apiece.

Post Falls JV 48, Chewelah 27: Trinidie Nichols scored 15 points and Post Falls JV knocked off the Cougars in the Kettle Falls Holiday Tournament on Friday. Lexi Robertson led Chewelah with 11 points.

Colville 57, Oroville 13: Details were unavailable.

Reardan Lions Club Tournament, Reardan HS

Oakesdale 55, Reardan 52: LouEllen Reed scored 19 points and the Nighthawks (6-2) defeated the Indians (2-5). Kim Dewey led Reardan with 20 points.

Inchelium vs St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse: Rylee Desautel scored 25 points, Mia Pakootas added 17 and the Hornets (7-0) beat the Eagles (2-4) in the Reardan Lions Club Tournament at Reardan HS on Friday. Colby Swannack led St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse with seven points.

Colton Holiday Tournament, Colton HS

Curlew 68, Tekoa-Rosalia 25: Korin Baker scored 25 points and the Cougars (5-2) defeated the Timberwolves (1-8). Emma Lena Baker added 16 points and Claire LaDue had 12 for Curlew. Paige Brown led Tekoa-Rosalia with 10 points.

Colton 51, Waterville 41: Maggie Meyer scored 17 points and the Wildcats (6-3) defeated the visiting Shockers (5-4). Taylor Thomas added 13 points and Josie Schultheis had 11 for Colton. Ella Osborne led W/M with 14 points.

Wahkiakum 48, Garfield-Palouse 25: Paige Mace scored 15 points and the the Mules (5-1) beat the Vikings (3-3). Madi Cloninger led Garfield-Palouse with nine points.

Nonleague

Lake City 41, Cheney 26: Brooklyn Rewers scored 22 points and the visiting Timberwolves (8-2) defeated the Blackhawks (1-5) in a nonleague game. Emma Evans led Cheney with eight points.