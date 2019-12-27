Difference makers: Kadin Remsberg punches in decisive fourth-quarter touchdown to propel Air Force in Cheez-It Bowl

Kadin Remsberg

It was a long day in the office for the Falcons’ workhorse running back. Remsberg, a junior, didn’t lack volume or production, carrying the ball 26 times for a season-high 178 yards and one touchdown – a decisive 3-yard run-and-dive that gave the Falcons a 31-21 lead with 3:50 left. It was just the third 100-yard game of the year for the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Remsberg, who came into the Cheez-It Bowl with 155 carries for 872 yards and averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Brandon Arconado

In a losing effort, the redshirt senior was Washington State’s most productive wide receiver as he became the first Cougar to go over 1,000 yards in a single season since Gabe Marks did it in 2015, hauling in a 28-yard pass in the second quarter. Arconado made more history in the third and became the second player to record seven 100-yard games in a season, joining Mike Levenseller (1976). Arconado finished with 11 catches for a season and career-high 167 yards and one touchdown.

DJ Hammond III

He wasn’t Air Force’s rushing leader, but the junior quarterback was dynamic when – and where – it mattered most. Hammond finished with just 63 rushing yards, but he capitalized twice on the goal line, slipping into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter and again in the third quarter for a 7-yarder that extended Air Force’s lead to 24-14. Hammond finished with 15 carries for 62 yards and completed 4-of-12 passes for 30 yards and one interception.