Boys basketball: Ethan Kramer scores 20 points to help Pullman top Deer Park at Eagle Classic
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 27, 2019
Eagle Holiday Classic, West Valley HS
Pullman 80, Deer Park 72: Ethan Kramer scored 20 points, Grayson Hunt had 16 and the Greyhounds (5-3) beat the Stags (7-2). Dawson Youngblood led Deer Park with 24 points and Jobi Gelder added 16.
Sandpoint 57, East Valley 54: Kobe Banks scored 15 points and the Bulldogs (5-3) beat the Knights (3-6) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School on Friday. Adreyan Hargrave led East Valley with 14 points and Tyrell Brown added 12.
Medical Lake 81, Selkirk 47: Nick Mason scored 22 points and the Cardinals (7-1) beat the Rangers (4-3) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School on Friday. Ashton Hamilton-Becker added 16 points for Medical Lake. Jay Link led Selkirk with 14 points and Justin Krabbenhoft had 11.
Lakeland 67, Pomeroy 27: Carson Seay scored 11 points and made three 3-pointers and the Hawks (9-0) defeated the Pirates (1-6) in the Eagle Holiday Classic tournament at West Valley HS on Friday. Trent Gwinn led Pomeroy with 16 points.
Newport 56, Asotin 50: Michael Owen scored 20 points and the Grizzlies (5-3) beat the Panthers (3-6). Noah Renzelman led Asotin with 17 points.
Colfax 65, Okanogan 53: Justin Schubert scored 20 points and the Falcons (6-1) defeated the Bulldogs (1-2) in the Eagle Holiday Classic tournament at West Valley High School. Chase Wilson led Okanogan with 20 points.
Prosser 68, Timberlake 49: Calvin Maljaars scored 15 points and the Mustangs (5-2) defeated the Tigers (0-7). Jacob James scored 21 points for Timberlake.
Avista Holiday Tournament, Lewis-Clark State College
Walla Walla 54, Clarkston 53 (OT): Dylan Ashbeck scored 15 points and the Blue Devils (6-0) beat the Bantams (6-2) in a tourney semifinal. Trey Dreadfulwater led Clarkston with 18 points. Walla Walla faces Lewiston in the title game on Saturday.
Lewiston 66, Lapwai 48: The Tigers (6-1) topped the Wildcats (4-2) in a tourney semifinal. Lapwai faces Clarkston in the third-place game on Saturday.
Eastmont 85, Moscow 72: Isaac Wellborn scored 14 points and the Wildcats (4-3) defeated the Bears (3-6). Ben Postell scored 20 points for Moscow, which plays in the seventh-place game on Saturday.
Greg Larson Memorial Tournament, Freeman HS
Genesis Prep 53, Northwest Christian 40: Scott Mwinuka scored 10 points and the Jaguars (4-6) beat the Crusaders (1-8). Steven Burgess and Seth Neely added nine points apiece for Genesis Prep. Daniel Swanson led Northwest Christian with 12.
Freeman 56, Kellogg 47: Gabe Tippett scored 13 points, Tucker Scarlett had 12 and the Scotties (6-3) beat the visiting Wildcats (5-4). Graden Nearing led Kellogg with 18 points.
Kettle Falls Holiday Tournament, Kettle Falls HS
Chewelah 56, Oroville 40: Nick Franks scored 20 points and the Cougars (4-4) defeated the Hornets (1-4). Julian Lopez led Oroville with 12 points.
Kettle Falls 70, Colville 48: Matthew Thompson scored 31 points and the Bulldogs (3-2) defeated the Indians (2-7) in the Kettle Falls Holiday tournament at Kettle Falls High School. Conner Marshall led Colville with nine points.
Colton Holiday Tournament, Colton HS
Garfield-Palouse 61, Curlew 35: Blake Jones scored 16 points with five steals, four assists and seven rebounds and the Vikings (6-1) defeated the Cougars (0-6). Austin Jones added 13 points and Ethan Hawkins had 12 for Gar-Pal. Nicholas Baker led Curlew with 11 points.
Wahkiakum 60, Tekoa-Rosalia 57: Jake Leitz scored 21 points and the Mules (4-3) defeated the Timberwolves (4-6). Garrett Naught scored 22 points for Tekoa-Rosalia.
Reardan Lions Club Tournament, Reardan HS
Oakesdale 60, Reardan 51: Kit Hockett scored 17 points and the Nighthawks (9-0) beat the Indians (4-4) in the Reardan Lions Club Tournament on Friday. Zane Perleberg led Reardan with 31 points and Tyler Sprecher added 15.
Nonleague
Cheney 63, Lake City 57: Kaiden Custer scored 29 points and the Blackhawks (1-6) defeated the visiting Timberwolves (4-2) in a nonleague game on Friday. Ben Janke scored 15 points and Brennen Froelich had 13 for Lake City.
