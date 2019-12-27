Area Sports Menu for Saturday, December 28

Basketball

College men: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Weber State, 1 p.m.; Idaho at Idaho State, 6. Wooster (Ohio) Kiwanis Classic: Whitworth vs. John Carroll, 2:30 p.m. Pima (Arizona) Invitational: North Idaho vs. Pima CC, 6 p.m. Nonconference: CC Spokane at Portland, 6 p.m.

College women: Big Sky: Idaho State at Idaho, 2 p.m.; Weber State at Eastern Washington, 2:05. Nonconference: Southern Alberta Institute of Technology at North Idaho, 2 p.m.; Lethbridge vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 3.

High school boys: Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS: Davenport vs. Riverside, 9 a.m.; Lakeland vs. Selkirk, 10:30; Odessa vs. Lakeside (WA), noon; Newport vs. Colfax, 3:30 p.m.; Prosser vs. West Valley, 5; Timberlake vs. Liberty, 6:30; Pullman vs. St. George’s, 8. Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament: Central Valley vs. Woodinville, 8:40 p.m. Avista Holiday Tournament: Moscow vs. University at Clarkston; Clarkston vs. Lapwai at Lewis-Clark State College, both 1 p.m.; Walla Walla vs. Lewiston at LCSC, 4. Kettle Falls Holiday Tournament: Oroville vs. Colville, noon; Rogers vs. Chewelah, 3 p.m.; Springdale vs. Kettle Falls, 6. Reardan Lions Club Tournament: Reardan, Oakesdale, Inchelium, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse competing. Colton Holiday Tournament: Wahkiakum vs. Garfield-Palouse, 12:30 p.m.; Curlew vs. Colton, 5. Nonleague: Post Falls at Mt. Spokane, 2 p.m.; Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Connell, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Omak, both 7:30.

High school girls: Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS: Shadle Park vs. Newport, 9 a.m.; Odessa vs. Okanogan, 10:30; Asotin vs. Selkirk, noon; Bonners Ferry vs. St. George’s, 1:30 p.m.; Prosser vs. Deer Park, 3:30; Lakeland vs. Colfax, 5; Pullman vs. Sandpoint, 6:30; Timberlake vs. Medical Lake, 8. Portland Holiday Classic at Franklin HS: University vs. Wilsonville (Oregon), 6:30 p.m. Top of the Peak Tournament at Glacier Peak HS: Mt. Spokane vs. Kentridge, 6;15 p.m.. Moses Lake Holiday Tournament at Moses Lake HS: Central Valley vs. Moses Lake, 3:30 p.m. Avista Holiday Tournament: Moscow vs. Wenatchee at Clarkston, 11:30 a.m.; Clarkston vs. Lewiston at Lewis-Clark State College, 11:30; Walla Walla vs. Post Falls at LCSC, 2:30. Kettle Falls Holiday Tournament: Colville vs. Northport, 10:30 a.m.; Oroville vs. Chewelah, 1:30; Post Falls JV vs. Kettle Falls, 4:30. Colton Holiday Tournament: Wahkiakum vs. Colton, 2 p.m.; Curlew vs. Garfield-Palouse, 3:30. Reardan Lions Club Tournament: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse vs. Reardan, noon; Inchelium vs. Oakesdale, 5:50 p.m. Nonleague: Genesis Prep at North Central, 1 p.m.; Eisenhower at Mead, 3; Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Connell, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Omak, both 6.

Hockey

WHL: Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:15 a.m.