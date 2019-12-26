SWX Home
Girls basketball: Hailey Marlow paces West Valley over Deer Park at Eagle Classic

UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 26, 2019

From staff reports

Eagle Holiday Classic, West Valley

West Valley 44, Deer Park 32: Hailey Marlow scored 12 points, Jillian Taylor had 11 and the Eagles (6-1) beat the Stags (5-3) in the Eagle Holiday Classic on Thursday. Aliyah Henry added 10 points for West Valley. Deer Park was lead by Havelah Fairbanks with 14 points.

Odessa 52, Lakeside 50: Maddie Wagner scored 22 points and the Tigers (5-1) beat the Eagles (0-9) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS on Thursday. Katye Ustimenko led Lakeside with 15 points. Odessa’s Maddie Wagner hit a 3-pointer to tie Lakeside with less than 30 seconds left to force overtime.

Colfax 45, Colville 37: Sydney Berquist scored 14 points, Asher Cai added 11 and the Bulldogs (7-1) beat the Indians (4-4) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS on Thursday. McKenna Reggear led Colville with 14 points and Jordyn True added 12.

Sandpoint 49, Riverside 25: Maddie Morgan and Bella Phillips scored 10 points apiece and the Bulldogs (7-4) beat the Rams (2-5). Hailey Roth and Brittney Nortz led Riverside with seven points apiece.

Timberlake 44, Liberty 43: Taryn Soumas scored 12 points, and the Tigers (8-4) beat the Lancers (6-1). Maisie Burnham and Aleena Cook led Liberty with 11 points apiece. Blayre Jeffs hit the go-ahead shot with less than a minute left.

Newport 53, Asotin 42: Alika Robinson scored 26 points and the Grizzlies (3-3) beat the Panthers (1-6). Kayla Paine led Asotin with 20 points.

Davenport 62, Bonners Ferry 44: Darby Soliday scored 21 points and the Gorillas (4-0) defeated the Badgers (5-5). Eliie Telford added 12 points for Davenport. Holly Ansley led Bonners Ferry with 17 points.

East Valley 44, LaSalle 43: Brie Holecek scored 16 points and the Knights (5-2) beat the Lightning (4-2).

Avista Holiday Tournament, Lewis-Clark State College

Clarkston 58, Moscow 20: Ashlyn Wallace scored 14 points and the Bantams (7-0) beat the Bears (0-7) in the Avista Holiday Classic on Thursday. Clarkston faces Walla Walla in a tournament semifinal Friday at 3 p.m.

Post Falls 66, Lapwai 49: Details were unavailable. Post Falls faces Lewiston in a tournament semifinal Friday at 6 p.m.

Lewiston 67, Wenatchee 65: Details were unavailable.

Greg Larson Memorial Tournament, Freeman HS

Freeman 75, Northwest Christian 44: Anna Chisholm scored 17 points to lead the Scotties (6-2) over the Crusaders (6-2). Jaycee Goldsmith added 14 points for Freeman. Ellie Sander scored 17 points to pace Northwest Christian.

Kellogg 56, Genesis Prep 16: Hailey Cheney scored 22 points to lead the Wildcats (8-2) over the Jaguars (0-7).

Colton Holiday Tournament, Colton HS

Garfield-Palouse 46, Waterville 39: Kenzi Pedersen scored 16 points to lead the Vikings (3-2) over the Shockers (5-2). Eliabeth Katovich scored 13 points to lead Waterville.

