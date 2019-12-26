Gonzaga Basketball
Ex-Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams signs with Washington

UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 26, 2019

Johnathan Williams, shown with the Los Angeles Lakers, blocks Washington’s Bradley Beal in an NBA game last March. (JAE C. HONG / AP)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

The Washington Wizards on Thursday announced the signing of former Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams.

Williams agreed to a one-year, nonguaranteed $914,791 contract, according to Bobby Marks, former NBA executive now with ESPN. The Wizards, with injuries to a number of key players, including ex-Zag Rui Hachimura (groin), reportedly received a hardship exception to sign Williams.

Williams scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds in 33 minutes Thursday at Detroit. Williams played in 24 games with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He averaged 11.8 points and 9.1 rebounds in 18 games with Maccabi Rishon in Israel prior to joining the Wizards.

