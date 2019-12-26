Boys basketball: Jace Peterson and Mikhail Sweet help West Valley win at Eagle Holiday Classic

From staff reports

Eagle Holiday Classic, West Valley

West Valley 54, Newport 51: Jace Peterson and Mikhail Sweet scored 11 points apiece and the Eagles (3-4) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (4-3) in the Eagle Holiday Classic on Thursday. Blake Barrett led Newport with 14 points.

Colville 73, Davenport 64: Jory Dotts scored 26 points, Rhett Foulkes added 23 and the Indians (2-6) beat the Gorillas (1-6) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS. AJ Floyd led Davenport with 32 points.

East Valley 57, Riverside 50: Taylor Hofstee scored 16 points, Tyrell Brown had 14 and Coleton Hanson added 13 and the Knights (3-5) beat the Rams (3-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS on Thursday. Jordan Nortz scored 19 points and Jaxon Betker added 18 for Riverside.

Medical Lake 58, Sandpoint 50: Jordan Petersen scored 20 points and the Cardinals (6-1) beat the Bulldogs (3-3) at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS on Thursday. Nick Mason had 15 points and Ashton Hamilton-Becker added 14 for Medical Lake. Ryan Roos led Sandpoint with 18 points.

Odessa 65, Asotin 36: Ryan Moffet scored 32 points and the Tigers (5-0) topped the Panthers (4-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS on Thursday. Marcus King added 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals for Odessa. Noah Renzelman led Asotin with 11 points.

Liberty 54, Lakeside 35: Tayshawn Colvin scored 19 points and the Lancers (7-0) beat the Lions (4-5) in the Eagle Holiday Classic on Thursday. Javon Williams scored 14 points to lead Lakeside.

St. George’s 64, vs. Deer Park 54: Dan Rigsby scored 20 points to lead the Dragons (5-3) over the Stags (7-1). NIck Watkins added 11 points for St. George’s. Jobi Gelder scored 26 points to lead Deer Park.

Avista Holiday Tournament, Lewis-Clark State College

Lapwai 83, University 76: Adonis Winkler-Coty scored 19 points but the Titans (2-6) lost to Lapwai (7-1) in overtime. U-Hi faces Wenatchee in a consolation game on Saturday.

Clarkston 58, Moscow 55: Details were unavailable. Clarkston faces Walla Walla in a semifinal on Saturday.

Lewiston 51, Wenatchee 42: Details were unavailable. Lewiston plays Lapwai in a semifinal on Saturday.

Greg Larson Memorial Tournament, Freeman HS

Freeman 68, Northwest Christian 26: Paysen Phelps had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Scotties (5-3) over the Crusaders (7-2). Tucker Scarlett added 14 points for Freeman. Micah Littleton scored 10 points to lead Northwest Christian.

Kellogg 55, Genesis Prep 52: Gavin Luna scored 20 points – while shooting 12-for-14 from the free throw line – and the Wildcats (4-3) defeated the Jaguars (3-5). Graden Nearing added 18 points for Kellogg, six of which came in OT.