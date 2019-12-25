Reader photo: Big blue
Wed., Dec. 25, 2019
As dawn’s early light filters in, this great blue heron sits high up in a evergreen watching over its wetland home below. Buck Domitrovich took this photo at Turnbull Wildlife Refuge on Dec. 18.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
