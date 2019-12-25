Prep basketball: Area teams play in holiday tournaments across the Northwest

Classes might be out for the holiday break, but there is still plenty of high school basketball action across Eastern Washington and North Idaho this weekend.

Several holiday tournaments across the region – for boys and girls – get started in area gyms today. All schedules are available at NWPrepsNow.com.

Several Greater Spokane League teams are playing out of the area.

The Central Valley boys are in Corvallis, Oregon, to take part in the Fort Vancouver Holiday Tournament starting Thursday, while Mt. Spokane plays in the Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High in Hillsboro, Oregon, Jan. 2-4.

On the girls side, University plays in the Portland Holiday Classic this Friday through Sunday, while Central Valley is at the Moses Lake Mixer and Mt. Spokane is at the Top of the Peak tournament at Glacier Peak High on Friday and Saturday.

The Gonzaga Prep girls will wait until Jan. 2-5 to take part in the Chandler Prep Classic in Arizona.

Eagle Holiday Classic, West Valley HS

The biggest holiday tournament in the area features 22 boys teams and 26 girls teams and is hosted by a pair of Eagles – West Valley and Lakeside.

Schools sending boys and girls teams in addition to the hosts include East Valley, Pullman, Deer Park, Riverside, Newport, Colville, Medical Lake, Davenport, St. George’s, Liberty, Asotin, Selkirk, Odessa, Colfax, Pomeroy, Lakeland, Sandpoint and Timberlake.

Other area girls teams include Shadle Park and Bonners Ferry.

Avista Holiday Tournament, Lewis-Clark State College

University, Clarkston, Lewiston and Moscow boys and mix it up at the Avista Tourney, while the Post Falls girls replace U-Hi in the bracket.

Early games begin play today at Clarkston and Lewiston high schools while the semifinals and finals are at LCSC on Friday and Saturday.

Greg Larson Memorial, Freeman HS

The Freeman boys and girls host the 2019 edition of the event. The Scotties entertain Northwest Christian, Kellogg and Genesis Prep.

First-round games are today and the champions will be crowned Friday.

Coeur d’Alene Resort Invitational, Lake City HS

Lake City hosts this boys tournament Jan. 2-4, featuring Coeur d’Alene, Mead and North Central.

Others

Kettle Falls hosts its annual holiday tourney Friday and Saturday and invited the Colville, Springdale and Oroville boys and Colville, Northport and Oroville girls.

Reardan’s 74th annual Lions Club Tournament is Friday and Saturday and features the host Indians and Oakesdale among others.

Colton’s Holiday Tournament runs Friday and Saturday with the Bulldogs hosting Curlew, Garfield-Palouse, Tekoa-Rosalia and Wahkiakum.