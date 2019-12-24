On the air
Wed., Dec. 25, 2019
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn … TNT
7:30 p.m.: Portland at Utah … TNT
Football, college
1 p.m.: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami … ESPN
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan … ESPN
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
4:25 a.m.: Brighton at Tottenham … NBC Sports
6:55 a.m.: Southampton at Chelsea … NBC Sports
9:25 a.m.: Newcastle United at Manchester United … NBC Sports
11:55 a.m.: Liverpool at Leicester City … NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: Club America at Monterrey … FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlight
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
