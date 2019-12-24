On the air

SWX Home
Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn … TNT

7:30 p.m.: Portland at Utah … TNT

Football, college

1 p.m.: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami … ESPN

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan … ESPN

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: Brighton at Tottenham … NBC Sports

6:55 a.m.: Southampton at Chelsea … NBC Sports

9:25 a.m.: Newcastle United at Manchester United … NBC Sports

11:55 a.m.: Liverpool at Leicester City … NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: Club America at Monterrey … FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlight

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

