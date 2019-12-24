Area Sports Menu for Thursday, December 26
Wed., Dec. 25, 2019
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.
