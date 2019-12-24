On the air

SWX Home
Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

10:30 a.m.: Portland vs. Ball State … ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Boise State vs. UTEP … ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii … ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Houston vs. Washington … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

9 a.m.: Boston at Toronto … ESPN

11:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia … ABC

2 p.m.: Houston at Golden State … ABC

5 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers … ABC and ESPN

7:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Denver … ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, NBA

2 p.m.: Houston at Golden State … 700-AM

5 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

