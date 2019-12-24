On the air
Tue., Dec. 24, 2019
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
10:30 a.m.: Portland vs. Ball State … ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Boise State vs. UTEP … ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii … ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Houston vs. Washington … ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
9 a.m.: Boston at Toronto … ESPN
11:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia … ABC
2 p.m.: Houston at Golden State … ABC
5 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers … ABC and ESPN
7:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Denver … ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, NBA
2 p.m.: Houston at Golden State … 700-AM
5 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
