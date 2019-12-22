On the air

SWX Home
Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

1:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic consolation semifinal … ESPNU

4 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic semifinal … ESPN2

8 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic semifinal … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Toronto at Indiana … NBA

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Portland … NBA

Football, college

11:30 p.m.: Central Florida vs. Marshall … ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota … ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: New York Rangers at Philadelphia … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Colorado at Vegas … Root (Idaho Comcast only)

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Monday’s Radio Highlight

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

