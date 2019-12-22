On the air
Sun., Dec. 22, 2019
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
1:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic consolation semifinal … ESPNU
4 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic semifinal … ESPN2
8 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic semifinal … ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Toronto at Indiana … NBA
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Portland … NBA
Football, college
11:30 p.m.: Central Florida vs. Marshall … ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota … ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: New York Rangers at Philadelphia … NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Colorado at Vegas … Root (Idaho Comcast only)
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Monday’s Radio Highlight
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
