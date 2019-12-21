Women’s college basketball: Washington State stumbles in 74-67 loss at Miami tournament

From staff reports

Chanelle Molina posted a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, but Washington State couldn’t protect a lead in the second half of a 74-68 loss to Miami at the Miami Holiday Classic women’s basketball tournament on Saturday in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Cougars (7-5) led 35-32 at halftime, but the Hurricanes (8-3) limited Molina to five points and three rebounds over the final two quarters to fuel the comeback.

Also for WSU, Borislava Hristova scored 16 points, and Jovana Subasic and Ula Motuga added 13 and 11, respectively.

WSU’s defense clamped down in the opening two quarters and held the Hurricanes to 12-for-32 shooting. Molina’s 12 points and 10 rebounds powered the Cougars to their three-point halftime lead.

A Hristova layup gave WSU a 37-32 lead 34 seconds into the third quarter, but the Cougs managed only Motuga’s three-point play as Miami outscored WSU 18-3 over the next 6 minutes to build a 50-40 cushion.

Kelsey Marshall paced Miami with 18 points. Mykea Gray and Beatrice Mompremier tallied 15 apiece, and Endia Banks added 14. Mompremier, a 6-foot-4 fifth-year senior, also grabbed a game-high 19 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Bradley 66, Eastern Washington 46: The Eagles (1-9) put up a good fight for three quarters before the Braves (9-2) unleashed a 19-0 run to open the fourth period to put the game away in the Roo Holiday Classic in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bella Cravens tossed in 11 points, and Jessica McDowell-White and Jenna Dick scored 10 apiece for the Eagles.

Gabi Haack scored 14 for the Braves, and Lasha Petree chipped in 12.

EWU trailed just 47-42 entering the fourth quarter, but the Eagles missed their first nine shots of the final period to sabotage their efforts.

Idaho 67, Hawaii 52: Lizzy Klinker and Beyonce Bea each scored 15 points, and the Vandals (5-4) held the visiting Warriors (6-6) to 33% shooting in a nonconference victory at the Cowan Spectrum.

Klinker also hauled down nine rebounds for Idaho, which led 43-31 at halftime. The Vandals limited Hawaii to 19-for-57 shooting from the floor.

The Warriors clawed within 52-44 through three quarters, but Isabelle Hadden, Gina Marxen and Bea scored buckets as part of a quick 6-0 spurt that extended Idaho’s lead to 14 points.

Amy Atwell scored a team-best nine points for Hawaii.

Southern Idaho 63, North Idaho 53: The Cardinals (4-5) found themselves in an early hole and lost to the Golden Eagles (12-4) at the Southern Nevada Holiday Tournament in Henderson, Nevada.

Alex Carlton led the Cardinals with 16 points. Anna Schrade scored 15, and Halle Eborall added 13 for NIC, which trailed 20-9 after one quarter.

Taylia Stimpson compiled 14 points, Jordan Todd had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Karmelah Dean had 11 points for the Golden Eagles.