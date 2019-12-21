Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga leads Eastern Washington
UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 21, 2019
Follow along here as the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-1) host the Eastern Washington Eagles (7-3) today at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 2. You can watch the game on KHQ in Spokane or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.
First half
7:41 – Gonzaga 34, EWU 19: Gonzaga has cooled off a bit but still leads the Eagles by 15.
GU hasn’t scored in the last 2-minutes, 24-seconds and is just 1 of its last 8 from the field.
Joel Ayayi leads Gonzaga with 10 points.
On the other end of the court, EWU’s Tyler Kidd has found his shooting stroke. The guard is 3-of-3 shooting and has 10 points. He has connected on two 3-pointers.
12:18 – Gonzaga 24, EWU 9: The Bulldogs are on an 18-3 run and EWU takes a timeout to try and squash the momentum.
Filip Petrusev is up to eight points to lead GU. Corey Kispert and Ryan Woolridge each have five.
EWU has turned the ball over four times and the Zags have converted those into six points.
GU leads in points in the paint, 16-6. The Bulldogs are also outrebounding the Eagles 10-6.
Mason Peatling leads Eastern with four points.
15:55 – Gonzaga 8, EWU 6: A runner in the lane from Joel Ayayi has the Zags up on the Eagles af the first media timeout.
Ayayi is one of four Bulldogs to score.
Mason Peatling leads Eastern with four points and three rebounds.
The Zags are 4-of-8 shooting. EWU is shooting 37.5%.
Eastern has made it tough early for the GU big men by clogging the lane with Ryan Woolridge’s defender. Whenever the Zags have put the ball into the post, Woolridge’s man is doubling off of the point guard, hoping to force the Gonzaga forward into giving the ball up or into a contested shot.
Several potential options exist with EWU’s productive forward tandem of Kim Aiken Jr. and Mason Peatling, but we’re picking guard Jacob Davison.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound junior leads EWU in scoring (18.1) and can score at all three levels. He’s made 19 3-pointers, shoots 48.3% overall from the field and is an accomplished dunker. He distributes (3.2 assists) and gets to the free-throw line (team-leading 39 attempts).
Davison scored 39 points against North Dakota nearly two weeks ago and 41 versus Northern Arizona last February. He’s scored in double figures in nine of 10 games.
The Zags have a few defensive options, but sophomore guard Joel Ayayi or junior wing Corey Kispert should open up against Davison if EWU stays with its typical three-guard starting unit.
Senior point guard Ryan Woolridge is always an option against a high-scoring opposing guard, but he figures to start out on EWU counterpart Ellis Magnuson.
