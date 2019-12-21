South Dakota State cruises past Idaho 85-57

Staff ,wire reports

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Douglas Wilson scored 18 points and Matt Dentlinger notched a double-double to propel South Dakota State to an 85-57 victory over Idaho on Saturday, the Jackrabbits’ eighth consecutive home victory.

Wilson knocked down 8 of 13 shots from the floor for the Jackrabbits (9-6).

Dentlinger finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Alex Arians pitched in with 15 points, nine rebounds and five steals. David Wingett had 12 points and seven rebounds.

“All credit to SDSU, they shot well from 3, but I’m disappointed in our overall effort,” Idaho interim coach Zac Claus said in a team release.

South Dakota State posted a season-high 20 assists.

Trevon Allen tied a career high with 29 points and had six rebounds for the Vandals (4-7). Damen Thacker added 10 points and three assists off the bench.

“Allen did a nice job in the first half running off screens and creating space,” Claus said. “When he’s on balance and in rhythm, there’s nobody better.

“We couldn’t find a second option today. We couldn’t get a rhythm going.”

The Vandals open Big Sky play at in-state rival Idaho State on Saturday, before visiting Weber State on Dec. 30.

“We’re excited about getting into conference,” Claus said. “We’ll have to be up to the challenge, but we’ll be ready for it.”