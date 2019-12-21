Prep wrestling: Isaac Jessen guides Post Falls to Tri-State title

From staff reports

Isaac Jessen defeated Hunter White in the 132-pound weight class to help Post Falls capture the Tri-State Tournament on Saturday at North Idaho College.

The Trojans scored 176 points, narrowly beating second-place Mead, which had 174.5. Mt. Spokane took fifth in the 60-team field with 155.

Mead’s Chase Randall pinned Auburn Riverside’s Jaden Cassel in 2 minutes, 48 seconds to finish third at 126.

Mt. Spokane’s Ky Haney beat Chiawana’s Robby Vaughn 3-1 in the first overtime in the 145 title match. At 98 pounds, Mt. Spokane’s Nolan Crosby took second after losing to Landen Stewart of Frenchtown (Montana) with a 27-second pin.

Kenndyl Mobley won at 120 with a 4-3 victory in the tiebreaker round.

Coeur d’Alene’s Gunner Giulio won at 160, pinning Cruz Vasquez of Moses Lake in 1:39.

Colton Boettcher of Lakeland defeated Potlatch’s Kenon Brown 7-5 to win at 170.