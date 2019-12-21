SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Prep wrestling: Isaac Jessen guides Post Falls to Tri-State title

(AP)
(AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Isaac Jessen defeated Hunter White in the 132-pound weight class to help Post Falls capture the Tri-State Tournament on Saturday at North Idaho College.

The Trojans scored 176 points, narrowly beating second-place Mead, which had 174.5. Mt. Spokane took fifth in the 60-team field with 155.

Mead’s Chase Randall pinned Auburn Riverside’s Jaden Cassel in 2 minutes, 48 seconds to finish third at 126.

Mt. Spokane’s Ky Haney beat Chiawana’s Robby Vaughn 3-1 in the first overtime in the 145 title match. At 98 pounds, Mt. Spokane’s Nolan Crosby took second after losing to Landen Stewart of Frenchtown (Montana) with a 27-second pin.

Kenndyl Mobley won at 120 with a 4-3 victory in the tiebreaker round.

Coeur d’Alene’s Gunner Giulio won at 160, pinning Cruz Vasquez of Moses Lake in 1:39.

Colton Boettcher of Lakeland defeated Potlatch’s Kenon Brown 7-5 to win at 170.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports