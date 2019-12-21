NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks rout Knicks 123-102

The Associated Press

NEW YORK – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his third triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks followed their big victory over the Lakers by routing the New York Knicks 123-102 on Saturday night.

Avoiding any letdown two nights after winning a showdown against Los Angeles for the NBA’s best record, the Bucks (26-4) made their first six 3-pointers and opened a big early lead that grew to 29 points.

Antetokounmpo had secured his triple-double by midway through the third quarter after playing just 23 minutes.

Khris Middleton scored 23 points and Kyle Korver had 17 for the Bucks, who are playing without starters Wesley Matthews and Eric Bledsoe because of right leg injuries. They didn’t miss them at all.

Julius Randle had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks, who lost for the second straight night.

Rockets 139, Suns 125

PHOENIX – James Harden scored 47 points, Russell Westbrook added 30 and Houston beat Phoenix.

The Rockets won for the 10th time in 13 games and improved to 20-9.

Harden shot 15 of 27 from the field, including 9 of 19 from 3-point range. He leads the NBA with 38.5 points per game and blew past that number with his fourth quarter outburst, hitting his quartet of 3s in a span of about three minutes.

Westbrook added 10 assists, and Clint Capela had 14 points and 17 rebounds.

The Suns have lost six straight games and fell to 11-18. Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 26 points, and Devin Booker had 19. All five starters scored in double digits for just the third time this season.

76ers 125, Wizards 108

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Josh Richardson added 21 points to lead Philadelphia over Washington.

Ben Simmons had 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the 76ers, who snapped a three-game losing streak overall and a two-game skid at home.

Bradley Beal had 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wizards. Washington has lost three in a row and nine of 11. Isaiah Thomas added 20 points, but was ejected with 2:53 remaining for going into the stands.

Philadelphia suffered its first two home losses in its last two times out, Wednesday against Miami and Friday versus Dallas. Both teams used zone defenses that neutralized Philadelphia’s offense.

Clippers 134, Spurs 109

SAN ANTONIO – Kawhi Leonard had 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in three quarters and won in San Antonio for the first time since leaving the franchise.

Leonard was 11 for 16 from the field with four steals and two turnovers in setting a hurried pace the Spurs were unable to match.

Los Angeles had six players in double figures, including 21 by Montrezl Harrell and 20 by Lou Williams. Paul George finished with 11 points.

DeMar DeRozan, who had 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the first quarter, finished with 24 points to lead San Antonio. Marco Belinelli added 17 points.

Bulls 119, Pistons 107

DETROIT – Zach LaVine scored 33 points and Coby White added 19 to help Chicago outlast short-handed Detroit.

The Pistons were without Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, and the Bulls pulled away late thanks to LaVine’s outside shooting. He and White made five 3-pointers apiece.

Detroit has lost four straight.

Andre Drummond had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons, who swept the season series against Chicago in 2018-19 but have lost the first three meetings with the Bulls this season.

Griffin has been dealing with an illness, and Rose missed the game with left knee soreness.

Trail Blazers 113, Timberwolves 106

PORTLAND, Ore. – Damian Lillard scored 29 points, Hassan Whiteside had 16 points, 22 rebounds and seven blocks, and Portland defeated Minnesota.

Andrew Wiggins scored a game-high 33 points for Minnesota.

Lillard set the tone for the Blazers early, scoring 19 points in the first half to push Portland to a 61-52 halftime lead.

In addition to Lillard, co-star CJ McCollum had 26 points and swingman Kent Bazemore scored a season-high 19 for the Trail Blazers, who played without a banged-up Carmelo Anthony.

Nets 122, Hawks 112

NEW YORK – Spencer Dinwiddie scored 39 points and Brooklyn overcame a 47-point performance by Trae Young and beat Atlanta.

Garrett Temple added 25 points, and DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and a season-high 20 rebounds for Brooklyn.

Alex Len had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Atlanta, which lost its seventh straight game.

Jazz 114, Hornets 107

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds and Utah beat Charlotte for its fifth straight victory.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for the Jazz (18-11), and Joe Ingles had 14 points, including two pivotal 3s in the fourth quarter. Jazz coach Quin Snyder was ejected midway through the fourth quarter after arguing for a foul call.

Terry Rozier had 29 points and Devonte Graham added 22 points for Charlotte (13-19).

Grizzlies 119, Kings 115

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 18 points, Jae Crowder added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Memphis beat Sacramento.

Seven Grizzlies reached double figures in points, including Dillon Brooks, with 16. Grayson Allen and Ja Morant had 13 each as Memphis snapped a two-game losing streak.

Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 25 points, while De’Aaron Fox scored 22. Richaun Holmes had 18 points and 12 rebounds.