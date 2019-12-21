Letters to sports: Differences between Chris Petersen, Mike Leach more glaring after Apple Cup

Post-Apple Cup fallout shows coaching differences

There are many differences between Seattle and Spokane. None more glaring than the post-Apple Cup fallout.

The Washington coach steps away amid platitudes about his sense of class, support for athletes as human beings, bringing leadership and purpose to those around him. In short, taking the high road and being a winner in life.

The Washington State coach loses his seventh straight Apple Cup and throws a sneer-and-smear tantrum with a personal attack on reporter John Blanchette. “Sanctimonious troll … your meager little life in your hole …” Any bad game results in him throwing his players under the bus, calling them names and demeaning them. He never mentions his idiotic game clock mistakes or poor play selection. Doesn’t adapt to defensive schemes and his five O-line players can’t keep three rushers off his QB. Five sacks and numerous hurries in that game. Always someone else to blame. Never him.

This is what you get for $4 million a year plus a $750,000 bonus. WSU accepts this because he will take them to the Cheez-It Bowl?

What is on his sideline headset? Podcast of Geronimo war tactics or maybe the new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie?

WSU and the Pac-12 need to give him a wake-up call. Fine him, suspend him, require him to learn some leadership and class. Sneer and smear is for losers.

C. Anderson

Spokane

‘Let’s get ready

to golf’

I have a few comments regarding recent events and news from the sporting world. No. 1, it appears from news from the Presidents Cup that golf is becoming a little more physical (at least with the caddies), which may certainly make golf viewing more interesting. I am waiting for some golf coverage network to hire Michael Buffer and his … “LET’S GET READY TO GOLF!”

No. 2, from my baseball watching friends, I have been told that many teams or players have what is called a “pitch count” for the pitchers. My understanding is that once a pitcher has thrown that many balls, he comes out of the game. I hope the Golf Channel will follow suit and have a “word count” for Brandel Chamblee, so that once he speaks that number of words he comes out of the coverage.

No. 3, speaking of word count, would someone please explain who and why anyone would hire Bill Walton as a broadcaster? He rambles on about everything but the basketball game he allegedly has been hired to cover. It is amazing to me that they can find any professional announcer to work with him.

I generally record events and fast-forward through the commercials, but with Walton I find I press the mute button frequently.

Ronald Garrett

Spokane